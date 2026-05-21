Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company (PHDC) reported a 21.72% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, registering EGP 1.205 billion, versus EGP 1.539 billion, as per a filing.

The real estate development company’s operating revenues amounted to EGP 9.346 billion in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 8.392 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The firm has achieved standalone net profits after tax totaling EGP 659.757 million during the January-March period this year, versus losses of EGP 367.634 million in Q1 2025.

Palm Hills is an Egypt-based company that focuses on real estate investment in new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the company’s operations.