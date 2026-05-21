MUSCAT: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has signed a cooperation agreement with Carbon Neutrality Era Company to support the development of sustainable finance and carbon markets in the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreement was signed during Oman Sustainability Week 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the role of the capital market in supporting the green economy and advancing sustainability-focused investment initiatives.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on developing sustainable financial instruments, enhancing knowledge and data exchange; and expanding cooperation in sustainability and carbon market initiatives. The partnership also aims to improve market readiness to attract investments linked to the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

The cooperation aligns with Muscat Stock Exchange’s broader strategy to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and climate finance practices into the capital market ecosystem, in line with international standards and global sustainability trends.

Areas of cooperation include the development of carbon markets, promotion of responsible investment practices, enhancement of sustainability-related disclosures and support for the adoption of international sustainability reporting standards.

The agreement also focuses on raising awareness of sustainable finance and encouraging the implementation of best practices that can strengthen market efficiency and investor confidence.

Muscat Stock Exchange said the initiative supports Oman Vision 2040 objectives, particularly those related to sustainability, climate resilience and green economic growth.

The exchange added that strengthening the integration between finance and sustainability would help position Oman as a competitive regional hub for sustainable finance while supporting the development of a more resilient and future-ready economy.

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