DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong winds and high seas offshore until Thursday evening.

In its daily weather report, the Department said inshore conditions until 6pm will be hot during the daytime and moderate by night, while offshore areas are expected to remain fine.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging between 6 and 16 knots. Offshore, winds will be northwesterly at 10 to 20 knots, gusting up to 28 knots until evening.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range from 2 to 4 feet, rising to 5 feet until evening. Offshore seas will be between 3 and 6 feet, rising to 9 feet during the same period.

Visibility both inshore and offshore is forecast to range between 5 and 9 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha on Thursday is 38 degrees Celsius.

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