DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department has warned of strong winds and high seas offshore in its daily forecast for Friday.

According to the report, inshore conditions will be relatively hot to hot during the daytime, becoming moderate by night. Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 8–18 knots, with gusts reaching up to 25 knots during the day. Sea conditions inshore are forecast between 1 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while visibility will range from 5 to 8km.

Offshore, conditions are expected to remain fine despite strong winds. Northwesterly winds will blow at 8–18 knots, gusting up to 25 knots. Seas offshore will range from 2 to 5 feet, rising to as high as 8 feet, with visibility between 5 and 9km.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 39°C.

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