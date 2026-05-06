Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has said that a marine warning is expected to begin tomorrow, Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In a social media post, the department said, "A marine warning is expected to begin tomorrow, Thursday, 7 May 2026, with strong winds and high waves offshore, lasting through the beginning of next week."

The weather monitoring authority said that wave heights will range between 4 and 8ft, occasionally reaching up to 11ft.

It further urged individuals to avoid marine activities during this period.

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