Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has inaugurated Shaikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa Avenue, linking Hunainiyah Avenue and Al Muaskar Highway in Riffa.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa Avenue, which cost BD8.73 million ($23.14 million), extends over 3.4 km. The road consists of two lanes in each direction with a capacity of 4,000 vehicles per hour, directly contributing to reducing travel time during peak hours from 12 minutes to five minutes.

The project also includes signalised intersections, integrated lighting works, side pavements for pedestrians, and underground ducts to accommodate future utility networks. To ensure infrastructure efficiency, the street has been equipped with an advanced rainwater drainage network comprising four pumping stations and four collection tanks, serving numerous facilities and establishments in the area.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that naming the avenue after the late Shaikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa reflects Bahrain’s keenness to commemorate loyal national figures who left clear marks and notable contributions to serving the Kingdom and its leadership. He recalled the late Shaikh Abdullah bin Salman’s distinguished contributions and service in various national positions he held with dedication and competence.

The Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Works, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to study linking the new street with the Safra walkway adjacent to Shaikh Salman Road to establish a connected circular network extending to the Riffa walkway along Al Muaskar Highway. The proposed network would include walking tracks and lanes for bicycles and horses. He also directed that the study’s outcomes be submitted to the Ministerial Committee for Development Projects and Infrastructure for approval of the appropriate measures.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah also directed the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs & Agriculture to include the street within the targets of the 2026 afforestation plan, while ensuring the use of approved plant species suited to the nature of the area, in a way that guarantees the sustainability of green spaces, contributes to improving air quality, adds an environmental and aesthetic character in line with modern urban standards, and supports national initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality.

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