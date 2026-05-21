Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway connectivity agreement during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Jeddah, Kuwaiti Arabic daily Alqabas reported on Tuesday.

The decision adopts the agreement approved during the 46th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council held in Bahrain and is aimed at advancing the long-planned Gulf railway network linking the six GCC member states.

The 19th GCC consultative meeting held in Jeddah in April had called for accelerating implementation of joint Gulf infrastructure projects, particularly in transportation and logistics, including the GCC railway network.

The planned Gulf railway is one of the region’s largest cross-border infrastructure projects connecting Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman through a rail network spanning more than 2,100 kilometres.

On Monday, the newspaper had reported that Kuwait’s Municipal Council approved the Ministry of Public Works’ request to allocate the right-of-way for the railway link project between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia following the recommendation of the technical committee.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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