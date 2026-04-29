Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the 19th GCC Consultative Meeting concluded with a directive to accelerate strategic regional infrastructure projects across transport, energy and utility sectors.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a press statement that the leaders stressed the need to expedite all requirements necessary to implement common Gulf projects.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, the leaders underlined the importance of the existing GCC electricity interconnection project [which is currently undergoing an expansion], and directed the Secretariat to accelerate the implementation of the GCC railway project, initiate steps towards establishing oil and gas, and water pipeline interconnections, and move forward with a study to establish the GCC strategic reserve.

Leaders of the Council countries also underlined the importance of intensifying military integration among the member states, and accelerating the completion of the early warning system project against ballistic missiles, the statement said.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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