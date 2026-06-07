Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) said its UAE-based subsidiary has secured a contract to supply cables for the Lower Zakum oil field in Abu Dhabi.



MESC-Ras Al Khaimah, a subsidiary, received a project award letter valued at 175 million ($46.6 million) from the UAE-based Conado Middle East Pipes and Valves, MESC said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The project involves the supply of low-voltage cables and communication cables for the long-term development plan (LTDP-1) of the Lower Zakum oil field – Al Omairah Island Surface Facilities Package (Package II) in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is developing Al Omairah Island as part of the Lower Zakum oil field development.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.