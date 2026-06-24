Digital Dubai, in partnership with Lootah BC Gas, has launched the first gas consumption billing service on the DubaiNow app, further advancing the emirate’s digital transformation agenda and expanding its unified digital services ecosystem.

The new service enables Lootah BC Gas customers to conveniently view and pay their gas bills directly through DubaiNow, offering a streamlined and user-friendly experience within a connected digital platform.

Customers can access the service by maintaining an active DubaiNow account.

The initiative was supported by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), which coordinated efforts with gas providers across the emirate.

Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the DSCE, said the launch reflects ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation in Dubai’s energy sector while delivering smart, integrated services that enhance customer experience and improve accessibility.

He noted that the project highlights the value of collaboration between government entities and the private sector in advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovative digital services, and supporting business sustainability.

The partnership underscores Dubai’s commitment to expanding interconnected digital services that simplify daily life for residents and businesses.

As one of the emirate’s flagship digital platforms, DubaiNow continues to provide seamless access to a broad range of public and private sector services, supporting a more connected and convenient digital lifestyle.

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, welcomed the launch, saying: "The introduction of Lootah BC Gas services on the DubaiNow platform marks another step forward in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to build a unified and interconnected digital ecosystem that brings services closer to people and aligns more closely with their daily lives. At Digital Dubai, we value the collaboration and leadership demonstrated by Lootah BC Gas in joining DubaiNow as the first company in the gas sector to adopt this integrated digital model, reflecting its commitment to smart solutions that enhance customer experiences and make access to services more seamless. This collaboration highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing digital transformation and building on a trusted, interconnected digital infrastructure that simplifies life for people and businesses alike, enhances quality of life, and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s vision for an integrated digital lifestyle."

Yahya Al Lootah, Chairman of S.S. Lootah Group, said: "Our integration with the DubaiNow platform marks the culmination of ongoing efforts to adopt the latest approaches to making life easier for our customers. This step reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the customer experience and embracing smart solutions that enable seamless, fast, and convenient access to our services.

We are proud to be the first company in the gas industry joining DubaiNow. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing services that better meet customer needs and align with the lifestyle in Dubai. We believe that public-private partnerships unlock the true value of digital transformation, turning technology into simpler experiences, clearer services, and tangible impacts on the lives of people and businesses.”

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