Doha: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation “KAHRAMAA” has signed a series of new project contracts aimed at developing and enhancing the electricity network in western region. The contracts were awarded to several qualified local and international companies, including Voltage Engineering LTD, the Best & Betas Consortium, Larsen & Toubro, and LS Cable.

These contracts fall within KAHRAMAA’s strategic initiatives to connect the Dukhan Solar Power Project to the national electricity network in the western region of the country. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for building and upgrading substations, as well as installing underground cables and overhead lines.

The newly signed projects support KAHRAMAA’s efforts to ensure a secure and efficient integration of renewable energy into the grid, enhance its capacity to absorb increasing solar power generation, and improve overall network flexibility and performance. The total value of the contracts exceeds QAR 2.2 billion, reflecting the scale of investment dedicated to strengthening network readiness and ensuring long-term system stability.

HE Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab, President, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, stated: “The expansion of the electricity network in the western region will have a positive impact on service reliability and quality for customers, meeting current and future electricity needs. This step further strengthens Qatar’s regional position in adopting advanced clean energy solutions. At KAHRAMAA, we continue to advance a more resilient and efficient electricity network capable of integrating renewable energy sources and supporting supply security.”

Through these projects, KAHRAMAA reaffirms its ongoing commitment to developing high-efficiency electrical infrastructure. The corporation continues to implement its strategic plans to enhance network reliability and improve service quality for customers, keeping pace with rapidly increasing demand and supporting the development needs of all regions across the country.

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