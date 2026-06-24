Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) has awarded a series of contracts worth more than 2.2 billion Qatari riyals ($605.2 million) for the expansion and reinforcement of the country's electricity transmission network in the western region, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

The contracts were awarded to local and international contractors, including Voltage Engineering Ltd., Larsen & Toubro, LS Cable and the Best & Betas consortium.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the construction and upgrading of substations, as well as the installation of new underground transmission cables and overhead power lines, the QNA report said.

It added that the projects form part of KAHRAMAA's strategy to connect the 2- gigawatt (GW) Dukhan Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Project to the national electricity grid and increase the network's ability to accommodate renewable energy generation.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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