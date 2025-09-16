Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy signed an agreement with Samsung C&T's Engineering & Construction Group (Samsung C&T) for the construction of a world-scale solar power plant in Dukhan, about 80 kilometers west of Doha.

The Dukhan solar power plant, one of the largest in the world, will be developed in two phases, reaching a total electricity generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) by mid-2029. Once completed, it will double Qatar’s solar power production capacity, contributing significantly to the country’s renewable energy goals.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Sechul Oh, the President & CEO of Samsung C&T during a special ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s Headquarters in Doha. The event was attended by HE Abdulla bin Ali Al-Theyab, the President of Kahramaa, and senior executives from both companies.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement is an important milestone in our effort to manage the environment in a manner that balances economic and social development with environmental protection, as stipulated by Qatar National Vision 2030. It also supports one of the key goals of QatarEnergy’s Sustainability Strategy, which is to generate more than 4,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030.”

The Minister added: “When completed, the Dukhan solar power plant, along with Al-Kharsaah, Mesaieed, Ras Laffan solar power plants will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7 million tons annually, while contributing up to 30% of Qatar’s total peak electricity demand. We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung C&T to help achieve this vision.”

The Dukhan solar power plant will begin the first phase of production by dispatching 1,000 MW of power to the KAHRAMAA grid towards the end of 2028. The new plant will utilize a solar tracker system and will enhance efficiency by installing inverters capable of operating flawlessly in a high-temperature environment.​

