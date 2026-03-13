Egypt - The Cabinet approved a $1.2 million grant agreement between the government of Egypt and the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance consultancy services for upgrading the capacity of wastewater treatment plants in Alexandria and Damietta, according to a statement.

The project aims to boost the capacity of the Hanoville sewage treatment plant in Alexandria.

The plant will receive an additional 50,000 cubic meters per day in two phases, bringing its full daily capacity to 100,000 cubic meters and achieving advanced tertiary treatment.

Moreover, the grant will be used to expand the Kafr El-Battikh wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Damietta, which receives more than 7,000 cubic meters per day. However, its current capacity is 3,000 cubic meters per day.

It also covers the Zarqa wastewater treatment plant in Damietta, which has a designed daily capacity of 20,000 cubic meters but operates at 24,000 cubic meters per day.

These projects are expected to provide a clean, safe sewage system, boost public health, scale job creation, and pave the way for further investment in the sector.

