Arab Finance: Egypt imported passenger cars and their parts worth of $3.9 billion in 2025, marking an annual rise of 11.4%, according to the monthly report issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Total passenger car imports, alone, jumped by 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.9 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, imports of car parts increased by 18.4% to $989.6 million.

It is worth noting that the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC) recently unveiled that auto sales in Egypt grew by nearly 39% YoY in January 2026, reaching 14,100 vehicles.