Egypt’s Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held discussions with representatives of Nissan Motor Corporation on the company’s plans to expand its operations in the Egyptian market and boost vehicle exports to African countries. The Monday talks come as part of the government’s broader strategy to localise the automotive industry and position Egypt as a regional manufacturing hub.

During the meeting, Nissan outlined its expansion roadmap, which includes raising production capacity and strengthening workforce training programmes in cooperation with the Productivity and Vocational Training Authority under the Ministry of Industry, as well as other specialised training institutions.

The company also expressed its ambition to become the largest exporter of vehicles to Africa from Egypt.

Over the past three years, Nissan has exported 25,000 vehicles to African markets and increased its production to 30,000 passenger cars in the current fiscal year, maintaining a leading position in Egypt’s domestic automotive market.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister Hashem stressed that the government attaches strategic importance to the automotive sector, citing Egypt’s competitive advantages and assets that qualify it to serve as a regional hub for automotive manufacturing in Africa and the Middle East.

He highlighted Egypt’s strategic geographic location connecting African, Arab and European markets, alongside its extensive network of free trade agreements, advanced infrastructure and growing industrial base, all of which facilitate access to global markets.

The minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Industry’s commitment to localising automotive manufacturing and its feeder industries in order to reduce import dependency and attract global carmakers to establish production facilities in Egypt.

He noted recent growth in the number of automotive component factories and rising investment volumes in the sector, while emphasising the importance of further expanding local component production to increase the local content ratio in vehicle manufacturing.

For his part, Mohamed Abdel Samad, Managing Director of Nissan Africa, reiterated the company’s commitment to expanding production in Egypt and increasing exports across the continent. He also invited the minister to visit Nissan’s factory to inaugurate a new production line, expected to add 10,000 vehicles annually in its first year of operation, with a local content ratio exceeding 50%.

