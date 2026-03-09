Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced that two new industrial projects will come up within Ibri Industrial City over a combined area of 60,000 sq m at a total investment of about RO2 million ($5.2 million), thus bringing the city’s cumulative investment volume to RO22.6 million ($59 million).

According to Madayn, Ibri Industrial City is seeking to attract industrial, commercial and service activities by expanding infrastructure including roads, lighting, electricity, water and sewage networks.

The zone aims to draw light and medium industries, benefiting from its location near key trade routes and border crossings with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The new projects cover a combined area of 60,000 sq m, raising the total leased area in the industrial zone to around 250,000 sq m, it stated.

Salah Al Alawi, the Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said the authority was preparing to implement several projects under Oman’s 11th Five-Year Development Plan for 2026–2030.

"These projects include the security fence, administration building, Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex being set up in cooperation with the SMEs Development Authority, security project of the services zone, and expanding green areas through tree-planting initiatives," he stated.

Planned developments include a security fence, an administration building and a Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex in cooperation with the SMEs Development Authority.

Other projects include a security system for the services zone and initiatives to expand green areas through tree-planting programmes, Al Alawi said.

The authority had recently completed the beautification of the city’s main roundabout and construction of a security gate as part of infrastructure upgrades.

Work is also under way on an integrated service station being developed by a private investor that will include a fuel station, rest areas and service facilities for trucks and vehicles. The facility is intended to serve companies, employees, nearby residential communities and travellers using the road next to the industrial city.-TradeArabia News Service

