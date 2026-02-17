MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion is spearheading a major initiative to modernise Oman's industrial sector through the Industrial Observatory project. This notable platform aims to transform the Sultanate of Oman’s industrial system into a smart, data-driven engine of economic growth, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s broader economic diversification goals.

In an interview with the Observer, Ibtisam bint Mohammed al Alawi, Director of the Industrial Observatory project and Head of the Industrial Analysis Department, explained that the Observatory will act as a unified digital platform that collects, analyses and presents industrial data in real time. By delivering accurate, evidence-based insights, the platform will enable policymakers to make informed decisions, encourage investment, stimulate innovation and strengthen collaboration between industry and academia.

The Industrial Observatory is designed to support industrial policy, foster innovation and improve competitiveness and sustainability, positioning the industrial sector as a key driver of economic diversification and investment attraction. It will also provide valuable data to researchers, local stakeholders and international organisations, supporting studies, research and informed decision-making.

Among the platform’s main features is the ability to conduct annual industrial surveys, allowing companies to submit their data and ensure it is verified and audited. A digital dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the industrial sector, with customisable options to explore specific data. Users can also search for companies and their products based on industry type, product classification and geographic location. The Observatory offers access to reports and economic indicators, including Omanisation levels, value added, exports and imports, while also connecting users to key industrial platforms such as Made in Oman.

The platform further supports automation initiatives, highlights investment opportunities in high-demand sectors; and provides analysis and guidance for companies facing financial challenges. It also facilitates access to industrial incentives, helping companies leverage available support to grow and improve performance.

Al Alawi noted that the Observatory ensures the integrity of its data through careful auditing and review by authorities such as the National Centre for Statistics and Information. She highlighted that the platform’s strategic value lies in providing decision-makers with real-time insights and accurate analyses, supporting effective planning and policymaking under the Industrial Strategy 2040.

The Ministry emphasises collaboration with the industrial sector to align the Observatory with private sector capabilities and ensure seamless data integration across stakeholders. A key component of the project is the use of artificial intelligence to enhance industrial indicators, strengthen sector performance and support Oman's vision for a knowledge-driven, competitive and sustainable industrial economy.

