“Strategic diplomacy must translate into measurable economic gains.

“This partnership reflects the renewed momentum in Nigeria–UAE relations and our determination to position Nigeria as a competitive industrial and trading nation, while empowering Nigerian businesses to operate confidently on the global stage.”

The President also observed that BUA Group’s established industrial base in Nigeria, including its integrated food processing operations and substantial investments in port infrastructure upgrades, provides a strong foundation for expanded international trade integration.

“I must also commend the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, who continues to believe and invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, and has shown the world that Nigerian companies are capable of playing on the global stage.”

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening bilateral economic partnerships that attract investment, expand exports, strengthen Nigerian enterprise, and deliver sustainable prosperity for the country.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

