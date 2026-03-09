AMMAN — The Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) reveals data on Sunday that exports surged by 18.4 per cent in the first two months of 2026, reaching $179 million compared to $151 million during the same period last year.

The growth is backed by a "significant" uptick in activity, with the chamber issuing around 2,500 Certificates of Origin (CO), an 18.7 per cent increase, reflecting a "heightened" pace of manufacturing and cross-border trade.

The leather and garment sector remains the backbone of Irbid's industrial output, by contributing in 86.96 per cent of total exports, with a value exceeded $155.8 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The food and agricultural sector followed as a second, generating $12.49 million, while the therapeutic and medical supplies sector rounded out the top three at $5.17 million.

The United States continues to be the "primary" destination for "Made in Jordan" products from the north, with a value exceeds $116.6 million in goods.

Regional trade remains a vital secondary pillar, with Arab markets importing $23.5 million, followed by European nations at $19.8 million.

The geography of this success is concentrated within Al Hassan Industrial Estate (HIE), which accounted for 95.6 per cent of the chamber's total export value, totalling nearly $171.5 million.

Cyber City contributed an additional $6 million, underscoring the critical role these specialised zones play in the national economy.

Chairperson of the ICI, Hani Abu Hassan, noted that this double-digit growth is a testament to the global acceptance and quality of Jordanian manufacturing.

Despite "regional challenges" that have complicated logistics in the northern corridor, Abu Hassan emphasised that the sector is operating with high flexibility.

"The Jordanian state has provided a distinguished industrial investment environment by streamlining procedures to maintain the competitiveness of our products," Abu Hassan stated.

He added that the ICI is currently coordinating with government entities to diversify export markets further and safeguard the momentum seen in early 2026, Petra reported.

