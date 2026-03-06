AMMAN — Despite the current regional conditions and the state of war in the region, the performance of the ASE remains positive.

The general benchmark index during the current week increased from 3559 points at the beginning of the week to reach 3630 points at the end of the week's trading, an increase of 0.8 per cent.

The index has witnessed consecutive gains over the past three days, while the financial market has performed among the best in the region with a higher-than-expected daily trading rate, according to public service TV Al Mamlaka.

The average daily trading volume on the ASE during the period from March 1 to 5 increased to about JD9.5 million, compared with JD8.6 million in the previous week, recording an increase of 10.3 per cent.

The total trading volume during the week amounted to about JD47.3 million, compared to JD42.9 million in the previous week, while the number of traded shares reached 15.1 million shares executed through 13611 contracts.

In terms of sectorial distribution of trading volume; the financial sector ranked first with a value of JD18.47 million, accounting for 39.06 per cent of the total trades, followed by the services sector with a trading volume of JD15.28 million, or 32.32 per cent.

While the industrial sector came in third place with a trading volume of JD13.53 million, or 28.62 per cent.

At the price level, the General Share Price Index increased to 3629.6 points at the close of the week, compared to 3598.8 points in the previous week, recording an increase of 0.86 per cent.

At the sectorial level, the Financial Sector Index increased by 1.31 per cent, the Services Index increased by 0.8 per cent, while the Industrial Index decreased by 0.8 per cent.

Comparing the closing prices of the 123 companies traded during the current week with their previous closures, the share prices of 41 companies increased, while the share prices of 52 companies decreased, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

