AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airline (RJ) on Wednesday announced the resumption of its regular flight operations following the lifting of the partial closure and the full reopening of Jordanian airspace, with flights returning to their normal schedules.

The airline said that while operations to and from the Kingdom have resumed as usual, several destinations remain affected by regional airspace closures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan on Monday partially and temporarily closed its airspace to all arriving, departing and transit flights.

The decision came in response to ongoing regional developments and followed a risk assessment conducted in line with international aviation safety standards.

RJ said that its flights to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Damascus will remain suspended until further notice, pending the reopening of their airspace and the safe resumption of operations.

In line with approved operational clearances, RJ said that it will operate a limited number of flights starting on Wednesday, including one daily flight to Dubai.

As of Thursday, it will also operate one daily flight to both Abu Dhabi and Aleppo.

The airline stressed that it continues to monitor regional developments and coordinate with the relevant aviation authorities, underlining that the safety and security of passengers and crew members remain its top priority.

Passengers were advised to check the latest updates and the status of their flights through the airline’s website or by contacting RJ’s call centre before heading to the airport.

