AMMAN — Jordan’s pharmaceutical exports posted "solid" growth in 2025, driven by rising demand for Jordanian medicines in overseas markets

According to foreign trade figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS), exports of pharmaceutical preparations grew by 5.1 per cent in 2025, reaching JD642 million, up from JD611 million a year earlier, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fadi Atrash head of the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said on Tuesday, the sector has begun to capitalise on strong Royal support, particularly following overseas tours by His Majesty King Abdullah to several Asian countries, where demand for human medicines is expanding.

He described the pharmaceutical industry as one of Jordan’s most promising sectors, citing advanced expertise and high manufacturing standards.

Jordan now produces more than 4,500 pharmaceutical products, compared with just a limited range in earlier years, he said.

Atrash noted that local drug manufacturers continue to expand production lines, inject new investments and adopt cutting-edge technologies, strengthening their competitiveness in export markets.

The sector comprises 30 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities across the Kingdom, with registered capital of around JD350 million.

It employs about 10,000 people directly, 35 per cent of them women, and exports to 85 markets worldwide. Annual production capacity is estimated at JD1.5 billion, according to Atrash.

Jordan’s pharmaceutical output covers a wide range of medical specialisations, including; treatments for chronic diseases, cancer, infectious, neurological, psychological, allergic and gastrointestinal conditions, in multiple dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, liquids, injections, creams and inhalers, he noted.

Atrash also stressed the "pivotal" role of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) in supporting the sector, particularly through faster registration procedures and strict application of good manufacturing practices, which helped local producers access new markets and strengthen their position in global supply chains.

