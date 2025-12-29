AMMAN — Jordan’s pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector continues to record steady growth, with annual production capacity reaching JD2.2 billion, according to a report by the Jordan Chamber of Industry.

Prepared by the chamber’s Studies and Policies Directorate, the report said the sector accounts for 11 per cent of total manufacturing output, while its value added represents 51 per cent of overall production in the manufacturing industries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The sector comprises 151 industrial establishments across the Kingdom, with registered capital of approximately JD385 million, and employs more than 10,000 workers.

Human pharmaceuticals account for around 85 per cent of total sector output, followed by veterinary medicines at 12 per cent and medical supplies at 3 per cent, the report showed.

On average, the sector meets more than 63 per cent of domestic demand for pharmaceutical products, a figure that rose to 66 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry includes a wide range of sub-sectors, such as dental supplies, medical disinfectants, laboratory reagents, medical and therapeutic materials, veterinary products, intravenous solutions, dental instruments, sterilisation and disinfection supplies, antibiotics, human medicines and nutritional supplements.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies reached JD471 million during the first nine months of the current year, up from JD447 million in the same period of 2024, the report said.

Jordanian pharmaceutical products are exported to 85 international markets, led by Saudi Arabia, which accounts for 24 per cent of total exports, followed by Iraq at 20 per cent, Algeria at 11 per cent, and the UAE and the US at 8 per cent each.

The report identified untapped export opportunities valued at around JD626 million, particularly in antibiotics, blood components, immunological products and penicillin-based medicines.

It also noted that the Economic Modernisation Vision targets the sector through initiatives aimed at positioning Jordan as a regional hub for pharmaceutical products, developing new medicines, strengthening research and development, and expanding into new markets.

Under the vision, exports are projected to reach $2.96 billion by 2030, employment is expected to rise to 16,000 workers, and the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product is set to increase from $705 million in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2030.

The report described the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector as one of the Kingdom’s most competitive industries and a national success story, citing high product quality and adherence to international standards.

