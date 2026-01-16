MUSCAT: Khazaen Economic City has received a significant boost to its expanding Pharma Cluster with the signing of a new investment agreement for a fully integrated human pharmaceutical manufacturing plant.

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Devices Corporation LLC (GPIMC) will develop Phase 1 of the facility on a 10,000 square metre site, with an initial investment of RO 15 million. The project is located within Khazaen’s dedicated “Medicine City” zone in Al Batinah South Governorate.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health attended the signing ceremony, underlining strong government support for initiatives that strengthen Oman’s pharmaceutical security and reduce reliance on imported medicines through the growth of a domestic manufacturing base.

According to GPIMC, the new plant will produce a broad range of pharmaceutical products, including injectables, plain and coated tablets, gelatin capsules, syrups, suspensions, nasal sprays, powders and granules, as well as creams and topical ointments. The facility will also manufacture specialised preparations, including certain antibiotic powders for injection, and will include an integrated primary and secondary packaging department that meets Ministry of Health regulatory standards.

Commenting on the project, Hamid bin Saif al Sabahi, Founder and Executive Director of Adawaa Al Wataniya Pharmaceutical Consultancy (AAPC), which acted as regulatory consultant for GPIMC, said the investment reflects Oman’s national strategy to enhance pharmaceutical security and promote value-added industries.

He added that with this latest agreement, total investment in Khazaen Economic City now stands at approximately RO 175 million, reinforcing its position as a leading pharmaceutical hub in the Sultanate of Oman.

The new GPIMC investment further strengthens a steadily expanding portfolio of pharmaceutical projects at Khazaen, which are collectively designed to serve both human healthcare and veterinary needs. At least eight other initiatives are currently at different stages of planning, construction and operation across the Medicine City cluster.

Among these is a major veterinary vaccine facility being developed by Technology Medical & Educational Supplies Company, which is expected to have the capacity to produce around two billion doses annually in support of livestock health, agricultural productivity and national food security. Other key projects include a specialised insulin manufacturing plant by Biogenmix aimed at reducing dependence on imported medicines, as well as a large integrated pharmaceutical complex by Aviso Pharmaceuticals designed to produce a wide range of drug products.

Opal Biopharmaceuticals is already progressing with a second phase of expansion to scale up biologics production, while Khazaen also hosts a dedicated titanium dental implants factory serving both local and regional markets. In parallel, plans are advancing for human vaccine manufacturing facilities aligned with Oman’s long-term health security objectives.

These manufacturing investments are being complemented by purpose-built pharmaceutical storage, warehousing and cold-chain distribution facilities, alongside smaller plants producing medical inputs, consumables and specialised supplies that support larger drug producers.

Together, these projects are creating a diverse ecosystem spanning medicines, medical devices, logistics and supply chains. Khazaen’s proximity to Muscat International Airport, Suwaiq Port and major road networks further strengthens its role as a national and regional distribution hub.

Looking ahead, the broader vision is to integrate manufacturing with storage, logistics and eventually research, development and training, positioning Khazaen as a central pillar of Oman’s healthcare industrialisation strategy.

