Muscat – In a landmark achievement for the national healthcare sector, Dhofar Pharmaceutical Industries has officially released its first range of intravenous (IV) and kidney dialysis solutions into the Omani market. This milestone follows the successful completion of rigorous technical requirements and safety testing mandated by the Ministry of Health. The launch signifies a major step forward in reducing the Sultanate’s reliance on imported medical supplies and strengthening national drug security.

The project is the culmination of a decade-long vision spearheaded by Sheikh Salem bin Ali Amer Jaid al Mahri, a prominent businessman from the Dhofar Governorate. Noticing a heavy dependence on foreign medical products, Sheikh al Mahri sought to establish a local manufacturing base capable of meeting critical clinical needs. Despite significant hurdles, including high operational costs, complex logistical requirements, and the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company maintained its commitment to creating a sustainable domestic supply chain.

Operating from its state-of-the-art facility in the Raysut Industrial City, the company utilizes advanced technologies to produce high-quality medical solutions. This initiative aligns closely with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises industrial diversification and self-sufficiency in essential sectors. By providing locally manufactured, high-standard medical fluids, Dhofar Pharmaceutical Industries is not only supporting the national economy but also ensuring that the Omani healthcare system remains resilient against global market fluctuations.

