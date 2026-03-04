QatarEnergy has declared ‌force majeure on shipments of liquefied natural gas, ​it said in a statement on Wednesday, ​after attacks on ​its production facilities amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The state-owned ⁠company said on Monday it was halting production of LNG and associated products due to attacks on facilities ​in ‌the Ras ⁠Laffan ⁠industrial city in Qatar.

Qatar accounts for around ​a fifth of ‌global LNG exports, all of ⁠which transit through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has ground to a near-halt.

QatarEnergy shipped 80.97 million metric tons of LNG in 2025.

Iran has been attacking Gulf Arab countries which harbour U.S. military ‌facilities.

Force majeure is a clause ⁠that frees parties from ​liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is due to ​events beyond their ‌control.

