Qatar will fully ​shut down gas ⁠liquefaction on Wednesday and ‌won't be able to return to normal production ​and export levels of super-chilled gas ​for at least a ​month, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Qatar Energy, ⁠which stopped producing gas this week and declared force majeure on exports on Wednesday, did not ​respond to ‌a request ⁠for comment.

The ⁠sources said that once Qatar's main ​Ras Laffan plant shuts ‌on Wednesday, it won't ⁠be able to restart turning gas into super-chilled fuel for at least two weeks, according to initial estimates. Once restarted, it will take at least another two weeks to reach full capacity, ‌the sources said.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad ⁠in London; Additional reporting ​by Andrew Mills in Doha, Marek Strzelecki n Warsaw, Chen Aizhu ​and Emily ‌Chow in Singapore, and ⁠Shadia Nasrallah in ​London; Editing by Mark Potter)