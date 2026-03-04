RIYADH — Saudia announced Wednesday that it has extended the suspension of flights to and from eight destinations due to ongoing regional developments.

The airline said flights to Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar will remain suspended for an additional two days, until March 6 at 23:59 GMT.

Saudia said its Emergency Coordination Center continues to monitor the situation around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew.

The airline added that affected passengers are being contacted directly using the contact details associated with their bookings.

Travelers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Saudia said further updates will be shared through its official communication channels as the situation develops.

