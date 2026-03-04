Muscat: Since the start of the Israel/US-Iran on February 28, 2026, there have been more than 32,000 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from the Middle East, of which 19,000 (54.88%) have been canceled.

These do not include flights cancelled in Türkiye, said Cirium, the aviation analytics company.

Since Feb 28, 2026, there have been more than 32,000 flig

As of 5 pm Muscat time, around 18,000 inbound and outbound flights have been canceled since the start of the military action.

The UAE: 80.85% of flights cancelled; Qatar: 86.37%; Bahrain: 88.92%; Kuwait: 81.01%; Egypt: 16.52%; Iran: 81.77%; and Iraq: 83.80%.

Oman had 19.05% perecent of its flights cancelled during the period.

Emirates

All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 11.59 pm on 4 March, due to airspace closures across the region.

Emirates will operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on 3 and 4 March. We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights."

Etihad’s scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 pm UAE time on March 5.

Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

Gulf Air flights remain temporarily suspended as the closure of Bahrain airspace continues. Services will resume once BCAA confirms safe reopening.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

