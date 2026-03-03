Oman Air has said that the following flights have been cancelled between March 5 and 6.

All flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), Baghdad (BGW), and Khasab (KHS).

All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected.

"The safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the appropriate authorities and will continue to share updates here and on our website," the airline said.

