Limited airport operations resumed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last evening following UAE authorities allowing exceptional flights to take stranded travellers back home.

"Limited airport operations have resumed today (March 2) with a small number of flights operating from DXB and DWC," said a Dubai Airports update.

Passengers must not travel to the airport unless they have received a confirmed departure time directly from their airline, as schedules remain subject to change, it said.

Abu Dhabi Airports announced on Monday that operations have partially resumed at Zayed International Airport (AUH) as of Monday, March 2 in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners.

Etihad Airways has resumed some limited flight operations from Abu Dhabi, even as all scheduled commercial services remain cancelled.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that all regular commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi are still cancelled.

However, it said: “Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”

The airline stressed that these flights are being operated only under specific approvals.

Etihad added: “Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met.”

Emirates airline on Monday confirmed that it will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing today (Monday) evening. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates,” the carrier said.

The airline clarified that all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

flydubai also resumed a limited number of flights on the evening of March 2.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the commencement of exceptional flight operations at UAE airports, enabling stranded passengers affected by recent regional developments to depart, in line with the schedules to be announced by airlines to affected passengers and the relevant destinations.

The authority urged passengers whose flights have been impacted not to proceed to airports until they have been contacted and notified of their flight timings and details by their respective airlines, in order to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processing.

The Authority expressed its appreciation for passengers’ cooperation, emphasising that adherence to the issued instructions plays a central role in facilitating procedures and maintaining orderly operations.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has announced that it will resume scheduled flight operations to and from Muscat in Oman from Tuesday, even as it extended the cancellation of flights to its other Gulf destinations for another day.

Another Indian carrier, IndiGo, said it will operate four relief flights on Tuesday from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to India.

