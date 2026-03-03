Kuwait - The local real estate market witnessed remarkable quantitative and qualitative growth in February, with 20.4 percent increase in the number of deals, equivalent to 98 transactions, and 69.64 percent increase in value, amounting to KD252.82 million year-on-year compared to February 2025.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the monthly report from the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice, revealing the registration of 577 real estate transactions worth KD615.83 million in February this year, compared to 479 transactions worth KD363.01 million within the same period last year.

This growth is attributed to the increased transactions in the commercial, investment, residential and nursery sectors, while transactions in the crafts and retail sectors declined.

The residential sector ranked first in terms of the number of transactions, accounting for 61.8 percent of total monthly trading with 357 deals valued at KD169.32 million, compared to 334 deals valued at KD138.04 million within the same period last year.

This is 6.9 percent increase in volume (23 additional deals) and 22.6 percent increase in value (KD31.28 million), reflecting the growing value of private transactions year-on-year amidst regulatory developments in the sector.

The investment sector also recorded significant annual growth, with 158 transactions valued at KD164.31 million.

This is 27.4 percent increase in the number of transactions (34 additional deals) and 12.8 percent increase in value (KD18.76 million), compared to 124 transactions valued at KD145.55 million in February last year, indicating the sector’s continuous attractiveness to investors.

The commercial sector achieved outstanding annual performance, registering 255 percent quantitative growth (23 additional transactions) and 224 percent qualitative increase (KD127.25 million).

The total number of commercial transactions reached 32, valued at KD183.94 million, compared to nine transactions worth KD56.7 million in February 2025.

This shows the rising demand for commercial real estate since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, the industrial real estate sector experienced a remarkable decline, with 77.7 percent decrease in the number of transactions (seven fewer transactions) and 92.4 percent decrease in value (KD19.85 million). Only two transactions were recorded, valued at KD1.63 million, compared to nine transactions worth KD21.48 million in February last year.

The retail sector witnessed a decline of 66.6 percent and a qualitative decline of 20.9 percent, recording only one transaction worth KD1.5 million, compared to three transactions worth KD1.24 million during the same period last year. The nurseries sector recorded 21 transactions worth KD79.28 million, and the warehouses sector recorded six transactions worth KD 15.85 million, compared to no transactions recorded in both sectors in February last year.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

