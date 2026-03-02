Chairperson and CEO of Ora Developer, Naguib Sawiris, said that developers adopted a new strategy to navigate current economic challenges, emphasizing that Egypt’s property market is undergoing a phase that requires significant flexibility in both execution and product offerings.

Sawiris said in TV interview that Egypt’s real estate sector is facing mounting pressures that have affected buying and selling activity, amid rising construction costs and broader inflationary trends.

He noted that developers are working to introduce practical solutions to sustain market momentum and continue attracting both investors and end-users. According to Sawiris, maintaining market stability now depends on adapting to shifting purchasing power and consumer preferences.

Addressing changing demand patterns, Sawiris explained that developers are increasingly reducing unit sizes to keep prices within reach of a wider segment of buyers.

“As one of the major real estate developers in Egypt, we are currently working on decreasing residential unit sizes to ensure affordability for a broad segment of society,” he said.

He added that the shift comes as a direct response to declining purchasing power. Buyers, he noted, are now seeking smaller spaces compared to two or three years ago, as they adjust to successive price increases.

Compact residential units have therefore become more attractive options, offering a balance between cost efficiency and quality.

Property prices in Egypt have recorded consecutive increases, driven largely by higher building material costs and inflationary pressures.

As a result, demand is increasingly tilting toward smaller, more affordable housing formats that allow developers to maintain sales volumes while preserving project viability.

Industry observers say the move toward downsized units reflects a broader structural shift in Egypt’s real estate market, where flexibility in design and pricing is becoming essential for sustaining growth under challenging economic conditions.

