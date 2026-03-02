Arab Finance: GB Corp (GBCO) reported an 1.6% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in 2025, recording EGP 2.880 billion, compared to EGP 2.928 billion, the firm stated on March 1st.

Operating revenues came in at EGP 80.229 billion last year, down from EGP 53.969 billion in 2024.

As for the standalone statement, the company registered net losses amounting to EGP 172.355 million in 2025, versus net profits of EGP 1.455 billion in 2024.

GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East. The Egypt-based company has operations across six primary lines of business: passenger cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment, tires, after-sales, and Iraqi operations.