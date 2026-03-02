Arab Finance: Lecico Egypt’s (LCSW) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company dropped 64.1% year on year (YoY) in 2025, hitting EGP 340.889 million, versus EGP 949.594 million, the firm stated.

The company garnered net sales of EGP 7.803 billion from January to December 2025, up from EGP 6.644 billion in 2024.

Respecting the standalone financials, the firm achieved net profits after tax of EGP 182.948 million last year, compared to EGP 429.898 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone sales grew to EGP 3.637 billion from EGP 2.858 billion.

Lecico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of tiles and sanitary ware products. The company offers its products through three segments: sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, and brassware.