Arab Finance: Kuwait-based stock exchange operator Boursa Kuwait announced the suspension of all trading sessions effective Sunday, March 1st, 2026, and until further notice, citing ongoing developments and security-related circumstances facing the country.

Boursa Kuwait Chairman Bader Nasser Al Kharafi said that the security of Kuwait and the safety of its citizens and residents remain the highest priority, taking precedence over all other considerations.

Al Kharafi sought to reassure local and international investors that the exchange’s systems remain fully operational and unaffected by recent events.

“We want to reassure the local and international investment community that Boursa Kuwait’s technical and operational infrastructure enjoys the highest levels of resilience and fortification and has not been affected by the ongoing events. Our business continuity plans are operating at full efficiency to safeguard data and financial assets, reflecting the maturity of Kuwait’s capital market infrastructure and its ability to manage crises with a high degree of professionalism,” he added.

The exchange said the temporary suspension was implemented in full coordination with the Capital Markets Authority and competent regulatory bodies to safeguard investors’ interests, ensure market fairness, and prioritize public safety and financial system stability amid recent security developments.

Boursa Kuwait confirmed that all technical systems and databases continue to operate efficiently, stressing that investors’ funds and financial positions remain fully secured in line with applicable regulatory frameworks. It added that technical and operational emergency teams are currently operating under established business continuity plans to ensure readiness to resume operations once conditions stabilize.

Concluding his statement, Al Kharafi said, “We stand fully prepared to resume operations upon issuing official directives, reaffirming our commitment to continuing our role as a key pillar of the national economy. We pray to the Almighty to protect Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, and to preserve its security and stability.”

Boursa Kuwait said it remains committed to transparency and ongoing communication with all market participants and stakeholders, urging them to follow updates exclusively through its official website and verified social media platforms.