Doha - Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) continues to demonstrate national leadership in environmental sustainability and operational excellence through measurable improvements in facility management, operational performance, embedded-systems efficiency, and energy conservation.

A key milestone in this journey is the successful renewal and acquisition of the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) certification for PHCC Health Centres under the second certification cycle, which is conducted every four (4) years. The recertification framework evaluates the performance across critical areas such as energy consumption, water efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and overall operational sustainability.

PHCC also holds a national record as the first organisation in the State of Qatar to have all eligible buildings certified for GSAS compliance in 2021 by the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD). This achievement reflects a consistent, organisation-wide approach that embeds the sustainability principles across all PHCC facilities.

PHCC leadership reiterates that sustainability is a continuous social, responsibility guided by accountability, transparency, and integrity and is closely aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. By optimising systems’ performance as well as reducing the energy consumption, PHCC directly supports National priorities for responsible resources management and broader sustainability objectives.

In conclusion, PHCC reaffirms its commitment to advancing its facilities in-line with leading international standards and strengthening healthcare service quality while sustaining public trust. The Corporation will continue to adopt best practices, enhance environmental and operational performance, and safeguard resources for future generations.Primary Health Care Corporation also renews commitment to continuously developing its facilities according to the best int’l standards

