MUSCAT: Guided by its zero-carbon approach, the Sultanate of Oman is making tangible strides in the advancement of environmental and climate mitigation projects and initiatives designed to preserve resources and support sustainability.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Oman ranked 55th globally in the Environmental Performance Index. It boasts 32 nature reserves, 10.8 million trees (the total planted vegetation cover), 17,839 square kilometres of protected area and 589 environmental projects implemented over the past five years. The country is also home to rich biodiversity, with more than 1,200 plant species, over 518 bird species and more than 988 fish species.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, has affirmed that the Authority achieved significant accomplishments during the Tenth Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), reflecting its commitment to environmental conservation and promoting sustainability.

Speaking at the recent annual media briefing, he noted that governance and legislative efforts included the implementation of several development projects, the issuance of 21 regulations and the successful prosecution of 342 cases against environmental offenders. The compliance rate with deterrent penalties reached 82%, the response rate to pollution reports was 99.2% and the level of technology use for environmental monitoring was 87%.

Adopting ambitious environmental projects to enhance sustainability is in line with Oman Vision 2040, supporting the circular economy, protecting biodiversity and achieving carbon neutrality. Among these projects is the Blue Carbon initiative, which aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees to absorb 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. To date, 1.5 million trees have been successfully planted. In the field of green buildings and urban sustainability, the "Rozna" system was launched to evaluate sustainable buildings including residential, commercial and government buildings with standards for thermal insulation, energy efficiency and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

Furthermore, in the field of renewable energy and emissions reduction, the Sultanate of Oman is focusing on solar power, projects that utilise associated gas instead of flaring it, wetland developments such as the Nimr Wetland Project and the operation of solar-powered oil production projects. Waste management and the circular economy are also enabling the recycling of construction debris, green waste into fertiliser and the treatment of industrial and medical waste. These environmental projects reflect the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to achieving a sustainable environmental, economic and social balance.

