MUSCAT: The University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) officially launched its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan during a formal ceremony held at the St Regis Muscat under the auspices of Shaikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SAI).

The new strategy signals a transition from foundational development to impact maximisation, underscoring that higher education today is measured not merely by the number of programmes or graduates, but by its tangible contribution to national development, workforce readiness and the alignment of knowledge with labour market needs. The plan aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040 and its aspiration to build a competitive, innovation-driven knowledge economy.

Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaie, Vice-Chancellor of UTAS, described the strategy as a long-term institutional commitment to transformation, placing people at the centre of the educational process while strengthening applied education, challenge-driven research and cross-sector partnerships.

He noted that the plan redefines the university’s role as both an academic institution and a national platform for translating technical knowledge into practical solutions that directly benefit students, society and industry.

UTAS’s mission under the new framework focuses on preparing future-ready, competitive capabilities through an enabling learning environment, inclusive education, impactful research and transformative partnerships that foster creativity and innovation. Its vision is to become a globally recognised university in technology and applied sciences, contributing to a sustainable, knowledge-based future.

The strategy is the outcome of an extensive institutional development process involving comprehensive analyses, workshops and consultations with 2,579 stakeholders, including students, academics, administrative staff and partners. This participatory approach, officials said, ensured that the plan reflects collective aspirations and future requirements.

Dr Sara bint Mohammed al Bahlani, Dean of the College of Education in Al Rustaq and Chair of the Strategic Plan Review and Evaluation Team, said the plan emerged from a rigorous assessment of technological and educational transformations. It translates the aspirations of students and society into clear, measurable and actionable pathways.

Structured around six pillars — governance and management, academic excellence, research and innovation, digital transformation, student experience, and partnerships and collaboration — the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan sets out 18 strategic objectives and 63 sub-objectives. Its implementation will be guided by 122 key performance indicators to ensure accountability and sustainable impact.

The plan is anchored in core institutional values including integrity, excellence, partnership, belonging and national identity, diversity and adaptability, reinforcing a culture of responsibility and sustainable practice.

The ceremony concluded with the official unveiling of the Strategic Plan document and a visual presentation outlining its development journey, followed by recognition of contributors who played a role in shaping and reviewing the framework.

UTAS affirmed that the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan marks the beginning of a new phase of structured institutional advancement, driven by clarity of vision, disciplined execution and measurable impact in service of the nation and its people.

