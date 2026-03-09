Muscat – Oman Air has reaffirmed its commitment to international travellers by successfully transporting more than 97,000 passengers during the past week. To manage the surge in demand, the national carrier has operated nearly 80 additional flights, ensuring that individuals are able to reach their destinations despite ongoing regional challenges. While a small number of regional routes have faced temporary impacts due to current airspace closures, the airline confirmed that the vast majority of its international network remains operational.

The carrier’s extensive network across Europe, South-East Asia, and Africa continues to function as planned, with further frequencies being added wherever operationally feasible. In addition to aerial operations, Oman Air has coordinated supplementary bus services to assist travellers crossing the land border from the United Arab Emirates into Oman to reach their onward flights. These measures are part of a broader strategy to maintain connectivity and provide reliable alternatives for passengers navigating the current travel landscape.

