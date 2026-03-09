Muscat – Abraj Energy Services, the leading oil and gas field services provider in Oman, has announced the signing of new drilling contracts with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the receipt of a notification of intended award for a cementing services contract from OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP).

In a disclosure filed with the Muscat Stock Exchange, Abraj Energy Services said it has signed contracts with Petroleum Development Oman to provide four onshore drilling rigs for operations in Block 6. Block 6, operated by PDO, is the sultanate’s largest energy concession and one of its most strategic hydrocarbon assets.

The contracts are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027, Abraj said.

‘Each contract carries a primary firm duration of six years, with the combined total expected revenue estimated at approximately RO120mn,’ the company said.

Abraj Energy Services added that it will deploy its existing drilling fleet to execute the PDO contracts.

In a separate disclosure on Sunday, Abraj Energy Services said it has received a Notification of Intended Award (NOIA) from OQ Exploration and Production Company (OQEP) for a multi-year contract to provide cementing services.

‘The contract [from OQEP] is expected to start in the first half of 2026 and covers a base period of five years with an option for extension. The total expected revenue from the contract is approximately RO13mn,’ Abraj Energy Services said.

The company said the cementing services will be delivered using its existing cementing units currently operating in Block 60 and Block 48.

In its 2025 financial report submitted to the Muscat Stock Exchange on Thursday, Abraj Energy Services said it had performed well throughout 2025, with steady results from drilling and workover services and a strong contribution from cementing and well services.

The new contracts add to the major deals Abraj Energy Services secured from PDO, BP and others last year.

In December 2025, Abraj Energy Services was awarded four contracts worth a total of RO108mn by PDO to supply drilling rig services in Block 6. The contracts covered the provision of four land drilling rigs for a period of six years.

In July last year, Abraj Energy Services signed significant contracts with PDO to provide six state-of-the-art land drilling rigs for operations in Block 6. The rigs are scheduled to commence operations in stages starting from the fourth quarter of 2026. In May 2025, the company signed a contract with BP Oman to supply a drilling rig for Block 61.

