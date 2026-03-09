RIYADH — Saudi Aramco announced the temporary rerouting of crude oil shipments to Yanbu Industrial Port in a move aimed at enhancing safety measures and ensuring the continuity of oil supplies.

According to a report by Al Ekhbariya, the company said part of its crude shipments has been redirected to Yanbu as an alternative option for customers unable to access the Arabian Gulf.

Aramco stressed that it is working to maintain the reliability of global oil supplies while closely monitoring developments to determine when operations can return to normal.

The move comes as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted due to the ongoing Iran war and rising storage levels in the region.

Oil tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows that five large crude carriers have already loaded shipments at Yanbu this month, with exports rising to three times the average recorded in February.

