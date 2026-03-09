The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that it has the capacity to wheel 8,700 MW of bulk electricity on 330kV and 132kV voltage levels from power generation plants through high-voltage transmission lines and transformers to distribution load centres nationwide.

The company, in a report made available to journalists, disclosed the successful completion of several transmission substations, reconductoring of aging low capacity transmission lines, replacement of aged and upgraded capacities of existing transformers as part of effort to boost wheeling and transmission capacities subject to the availability of energy off takers.

The report also revealed several capital and upgrading projects the TCN has embarked on which resulted to grid expansion, stability and reliability in efficient transmission of bulk power under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

According to the report, “TCN has successfully completed several substations, initiated the reconductoring of aging and low-capacity transmission lines, replaced aged transformers with new ones and upgraded the capacities of existing transformers. “In addition, multiple system generation peaks were recorded, including an all-time peak of 5,802 MW.

Remarkably, for a period spanning 421 days from 20th July in 2022 to 13th of September, 2023, the national grid did not experience any collapse.”

“The projects have improved bulk power transmission to various distribution load centers nationwide making it possible for the Distribution Companies to offtake more power for onward distribution to customers within their franchise areas consequently impacting positively on socio-economic activities within the states” the report read in part.

The Company assured of continued system reliability and capacity improvements by strengthening the existing transmission infrastructure, upgrade the existing substations and transmission lines to increase capacity as well as improving reliability and also to rehabilitate and upgrade transmission lines and substation projects.

