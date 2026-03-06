Nigeria will require about $23 billion to provide electricity to underserved and unserved communities across the country, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, said on Thursday.

Aliyu disclosed this in Abuja at the switch-on ceremony for Phase 1 of the Greening of the UN House solar project, where officials of the United Nations and the Federal Government highlighted renewable energy as a key pathway to expanding electricity access and accelerating Nigeria’s energy transition.

According to him, a nationwide mapping exercise conducted by the agency identified about 143,000 communities with different levels of electricity access.

“We succeeded in mapping the entire country and came up with about 143,000 communities, most of them fully electrified, a number underserved and some completely without access,” Aliyu said.

He explained that the mapping exercise covered communities of different sizes across the country, from densely populated cities to remote rural settlements.

“From communities that have over 2.5 million households, which is the biggest community in Nigeria in Lagos State, to communities that have just two households, we analysed the most efficient means of electrifying them,” he said.

Aliyu added that the agency went further to determine the most cost-effective technology for each community, including grid extension, mini-grids or solar solutions.

“We added another layer to determine the least cost of electrifying those communities and the best use of providing electricity to them. That analysis showed that about $23 billion is required to strengthen communities that are underserved and to provide electricity to those without access using the least-cost approach,” he said.

He described the figure as an indication of the scale of the task ahead for Nigeria to achieve universal electricity access.

“This shows the huge task that is in front of the country to achieve complete electricity access and to continue the journey toward energy transition,” he said.

Aliyu noted that initiatives such as the solarisation of the UN complex demonstrate that the shift to renewable energy is both achievable and economically viable.

“When we come to an event like this, it shows that the transition is not only practicable but it is doable. It demonstrates to public institutions and the general community that it is possible to harvest solar energy and provide electrification in the most economically efficient way,” he said.

He added that the agency would continue collaborating with the United Nations to expand solar energy solutions, particularly in rural communities where access to electricity remains limited.

“We will continue to partner with you not only to power our own offices but also to take this learning and experience to rural communities, power them, develop socio-economic activities and support the country’s transition to cleaner and more reliable electricity,” Aliyu said.

Earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, described the solarisation of the UN House as a significant step toward sustainability and energy resilience.

“Today, in this compound, we are doing something profoundly simple — and profoundly important. In a few moments, with the flip of a switch, this building will begin running on sunlight,” Fall said.

He explained that the initiative represents more than a technological upgrade for the UN complex.

“This is more than a technical milestone. It is a statement that the future of energy is already here and that the United Nations in Nigeria is committed to being part of that future,” he said.

Quoting the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Fall noted that the global shift toward renewable energy is accelerating.

“As our Secretary-General reminds us, the fossil fuel age is fading and the renewable energy age is rising. Today, here in Abuja, we take a tangible step into that new era,” he said.

Fall said Nigeria stands at a critical intersection where energy access is central to economic growth and social progress.

“Across the country, businesses, hospitals, schools and households know that reliable power is not a luxury, it is the foundation of opportunity,” he said.

At the same time, he said, Nigeria possesses a significant advantage in the global clean energy transition because of its abundant solar resources.

“Nigeria has one of the greatest renewable advantages anywhere in the world, abundant sunshine. Solar energy has the power to transform how the country generates electricity, supports industry and expands energy access for millions,” he said.

Fall noted that the United Nations was proud to support Nigeria’s energy transition and that the organisation must demonstrate leadership by aligning its own operations with the sustainability principles it promotes globally.

“The United Nations must not only advocate for sustainability, but we must also practise it ourselves,” he said.

He explained that Phase 1 of the project includes a 400-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic microgrid designed for expansion to 700 kilowatts, along with 650 kilowatt-hours of lithium-ion battery storage to provide energy during night-time hours.

The system also features artificial intelligence-driven smart energy management and Internet of Things monitoring technology that enables engineers to track the system’s performance remotely.

Fall said the project would deliver immediate operational and environmental benefits.

“Before this project, electricity costs for the UN House ranged between N432 million and N540 million annually. With the solar system now operational, annual electricity costs will fall by approximately 40 per cent,” he said.

He added that the UN system would save between N173 million and N216 million annually while also reducing grid electricity consumption by nearly one million kilowatt-hours each year.

“In addition, we will reduce around 300 tonnes of carbon emissions annually,” Fall said.

According to him, the next phase of the project will expand solar capacity toward 700 kilowatts and further reduce reliance on conventional grid electricity.

“Our long-term ambition is clear, to move this compound toward near-complete clean energy autonomy,” he said.

Fall expressed hope that the initiative would serve as a model for institutions across Nigeria, including government buildings, universities and private sector facilities.

“We hope this project will demonstrate how institutions across the country can adopt clean energy solutions that are both environmentally responsible and financially sound,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, who represented the Minister of Power, said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s national energy and climate policies.

“This ceremony is more than powering a building; it symbolises the energising of a vision rooted in sustainability, innovation and shared responsibility for our collective future,” Mamman said.

He noted that the solar installation is capable of meeting about 40 per cent of the UN House’s electricity demand during a typical working day.

“The shift we witness today toward clean solar energy capable of meeting a significant share of the building’s electricity demand is a powerful embodiment of this vision,” he said.

Mamman said the initiative aligns with the reforms introduced under the Electricity Act 2023, which is aimed at expanding renewable energy development and encouraging greater private sector participation in the power sector.

“The Federal Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for renewable energy development, grid modernisation and stronger private sector participation,” he said.

He added that the government recognises the importance of a diversified energy mix in ensuring long-term energy security.

“We recognise that a diverse energy mix anchored on renewable energy solutions is essential for long-term energy security and sustainable economic growth,” Mamman said.

According to him, projects like the solarisation of the UN House demonstrate that renewable energy is a practical and scalable solution for Nigeria’s electricity challenges.

“f scalable and economically sound solution,” he said.

Mamman also emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Federal Government and development partners in expanding clean energy access.

“The ministry values the strong partnership between the Government of Nigeria and the United Nations system in advancing energy access, supporting decentralised renewable energy projects and strengthening climate resilience,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the UN and other stakeholders to accelerate renewable energy development across the country.

“Through sound policies, innovative financing and strong partnerships, we can expand clean energy access, enhance grid reliability and advance Nigeria’s climate goals,” Mamman said.

He congratulated the United Nations in Nigeria on the milestone, describing the project as an important step toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

