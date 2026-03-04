Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt is fully prepared for all scenarios amid regional war, affirming that the government is working on a comprehensive plan to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, as per an official statement.

The state has taken all necessary measures to secure needed supplies of oil and gas, and other resources for the energy sector, Madbouly added.

He noted that since the outbreak of the first US-Israel war on Iran last June, the government had begun taking proactive measures, including bringing in gasification vessels and exerting efforts to boost local production of gas and all energy resources.

The prime minister reassured citizens and investors alike that Egypt is not affected, and there will be no power outages or gas supply disruptions to factories, thanks to the government's proactive measures to overcome the repercussions of this phase.

Moreover, he revealed that 2026 will witness the largest number of exploratory wells ever drilled, with the petroleum sector aiming to drill more than 106 new wells in cooperation with major international companies.