Twareat Medical Company (TMC) has renewed and increased its existing financing facility with Al Rajhi Bank to boost its liquidity for high-profile government projects.

The new Shariah-compliant credit line for up to SAR 101 million ($26.93 million) represents an increase from the previous limit, which was at SAR 58 million as of late 2025.

The fresh funds will support daily operational expenses and long-term investment in company assets.

A specific portion is also dedicated to the Security Forces Specialised Clinics Project in Makkah, which is part of a contract with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) to set up field hospitals and mobile clinics for the Ministry of Interior.

