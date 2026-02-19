Doha, Qatar: The banking sector loans expanded by 6.6 percent in December last year versus financial year 2024, compared to a growth of 4.6 percent in the same period.

The loans grew by an average of 4.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2025).

The loans remained flat month on month (MoM) in December 2025 at QR1,435.6bn. The overall loan book remained flat MoM in the same period as result of strong performance from the international sector loans mitigating the 5.5% decline in public sector loans, while private sector inched up by 0.5 percent, according to QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) monthly banking sector indicators.

Total public sector loans sequentially receded by 5.2 percent (an increase of 6.6 percent versus FY2024) in December 2025.

The banking sector total assets increased 0.2 percent MoM during December 2025 to QR2,151.9bn. The total assets expanded by 5.1 percent in December 2025 versus FY2024, compared to a growth of 3.9 percent in 2023/2024. Assets grew by an average 5 percent over the past five years (2020-2025).

The liquid assets to total assets stood at a healthy 30 percent level in December 2025

While the public sector deposits declined by 1.3 percent MoM in December last year to QR1,044.6bn. The public sector deposits decreased 3.4 percent MoM, while private sector deposits receded by 0.9 percent.

The non-resident deposits were up by 2.2 percent MoM (and decreased by 1.9 percent YoY). • Deposits increased by 1.7% in December 2025 vs. FY2024, compared to an increase by 4.1 percent in 2024. The deposits grew by an average 2.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2025).

In December last year the public sector deposits contributed 34.9 percent to total deposits, private sector (46.3 percent) and non-resident (18.8 percent).

Meanwhile the data further revealed the loans to deposits ratio (LDR) as of December 2025 increased from 136 percent in November last year to 137 percent in December. However, as per QCB’s guideline in calculating the LDR (including stable sources of funds), the LDR is well below the 100 percent limit.

Qatar banking sector loan provisions to gross loans remained flat at 4 percent MoM in December 2025, compared to 3.9 percent as of year-end 2024.

The loan provisions have increased from 2.4 percent in 2020 to 4 percent in 2023 and stood at 4 percent as of December 2025 as banks have been provisioning for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans, mainly emanating from the contracting and real estate sectors.

The banking sector stands to benefit from the country’s strategic vision – the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3) for 2024-30, which prioritises financial services for future development and diversification.

