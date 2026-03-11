ne’ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative- is collaborating with the UAE hospitality sector to formalise food rescue as a standard operational practice. For Ramadan 2026, more than 84 hospitality outlets will contribute untouched surplus meals from Iftar buffets to an expanded network of Smart Community Fridges.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma’s Committee Secretary General, said, "Our collaboration with the hospitality industry has evolved into a sophisticated, data-driven ecosystem. By integrating 'Smart Community Fridges' and zero-waste frameworks directly into hotel operations, we are demonstrating that large-scale food rescue can be both safe and sustainable."

"This shift ensures that the hospitality sector, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economy, becomes a key driver in our national mission to halve food waste by 2030," she added.

The Smart Community Fridges initiative has grown rapidly, increasing from 3,132 meals rescued in 2023 to 39,000 in 2025. With 31 hotels in Dubai and 46 in Abu Dhabi participating this Ramadan, the programme is set to surpass previous years in both the volume and weight of surplus food redistributed.

Key to this year’s success is the strategic placement of smart refrigeration units in high-traffic areas. These units are positioned at landmark destinations, including Mall of the Emirates (2 units), City Centre Deira, Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi (2 units), Aldar Residential Areas (2 units), Erth Abu Dhabi, and NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ne’ma last month, ADNH Catering will facilitate the collection of surplus food from its central kitchens and support the placement of Smart Community Fridges at key client locations.