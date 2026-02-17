RIYADH — The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday evening that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that the holy month will begin on Wednesday.

The announcement followed reports from authorized moon sighting committees across the Kingdom, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

With the confirmation, Muslims across Saudi Arabia will begin fasting at dawn on Tuesday, observing the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar with prayers, reflection and charitable acts.

Ramadan is a period of spiritual devotion marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset, increased worship, and community gatherings.

Mosques across the Kingdom are preparing to receive worshippers for Taraweeh prayers, while authorities have finalized arrangements to ensure smooth services during the holy month.

Government entities and private institutions are also set to implement adjusted working hours in line with Ramadan schedules.

